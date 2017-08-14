close
Cristiano Ronaldo hit with five-match ban for red card, pushing referee

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 20:42
Cristiano Ronaldo hit with five-match ban for red card, pushing referee
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for five games after he was sent off in Real Madrid's 3-1 win against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup first-leg on Sunday.

He was given a one-match ban for being shown two yellow cards and a further four for pushing the referee in the back after he had been sent off.

Ronaldo has also been fined 3,805 Euros for his actions, with Madrid having to pay 1,750 Euros.

The bookings at the Nou Camp were for taking off his shirt to celebrate his goal to make it 2-1 and for a dive.

He will miss Wednesday's second leg against Barcelona and La Liga opener against Deportivo La Coruna on August 20.

Ronaldo will also miss the next three Lal Liga fixtures against Valencia, Levante and Real Sociedad.

The 32-year-old has 10 days to appeal.

The Portugal international will be able to play in the Champions League but will not return to domestic action until 20 September against Real Betis.

