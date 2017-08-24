close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Cristiano Ronaldo named UEFA Player of the Season for 2016/17; bags award for third time

Coming into the night, Cristiano Ronaldo proved instrumental in helping his side Real Madrid win the Champions League trophy for the second consecutive time and 12 accounting overall results. He was, in fact, the top scorer in the tournament with 12 goals, two coming off in the final against Juventus at Cardiff, in June.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 23:10
Cristiano Ronaldo named UEFA Player of the Season for 2016/17; bags award for third time
Reuters

New Delhi: Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as the UEFA Player of the Season for 2016/17, today, at Monaco, inscribing his name for the third time.

It was earlier last week that the Portuguese international was shortlisted alongside Juventus captain and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi for the silverware. The nominees were then announced based on the votes taken from 80 coaches of the clubs that featured in the Champions League and the Europa League last season, along with votes from 55 other journalists too.

Coming into the night, Cristiano Ronaldo proved instrumental in helping his side Real Madrid win the Champions League trophy for the second consecutive time and 12 accounting overall results. He was, in fact, the top scorer in the tournament with 12 goals, two coming off in the final against Juventus at Cardiff, in June. Real Madrid had also clinched the La Liga award, the UEFA Super Cup and more recently the Spanish Supercopa.

The 32-year-old grabbed the silverware with 232 votes, finishing ahead of arch-rival Messi (141 votes) and Buffon (109 votes). It was for the second consecutive time, but third in overall, with his first coming off following his spectacular performance in the 2013-14 season. His thrid European Player of the Season award puts him ahead of Argentine Lionel Messi, who has two such awards to his name.

"I'm so glad to be here, and honoured to win this trophy again," Ronaldo said after receiving the award. "Thank you to my team-mates and congratulations to them too. I'm so blessed – thanks also to the supporters of Real Madrid, and everyone who helped me to achieve this trophy."

TAGS

Cristiano RonaldoUEFA Player of the SeasonLionel MessiGianluigi BuffonReal MadridFootball News

From Zee News

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli leapfrogs Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s tally of ODI victories as captain
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli leapfrogs Sachin Tendulkar's ta...

India go 2-0 up against Sri Lanka after pulling off thrilling ODI run chase in Pallekele
cricket

India go 2-0 up against Sri Lanka after pulling off thrilli...

Real Madrid draw Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur in Champions League
Football

Real Madrid draw Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur in Ch...

Indian football team holds St. Kitts and Nevis to win tri-nation series
Football

Indian football team holds St. Kitts and Nevis to win tri-n...

Barcelona agree deal to sign Ousmane Dembele from Dortmund: Reports
Football

Barcelona agree deal to sign Ousmane Dembele from Dortmund:...

SL vs IND: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma become third Indian pair with most 100-plus opening stands
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma become third Indian...

England vs West Indies 2017, second Test match, Day 1: Details of date, time, venue and squads
cricket

England vs West Indies 2017, second Test match, Day 1: Det...

Neymar announces lawsuit as row with Barcelona intensifies
Football

Neymar announces lawsuit as row with Barcelona intensifies

BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu survives three-game thriller to book quarter-final spot
BadmintonOther Sports

BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu survives three-game thri...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video