Cristiano Ronaldo pips Lionel Messi, Neymar to win FIFA player of the year award

New Delhi: Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo pipped Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar to win FIFA player of the year award at the Best FIFA football awards in London on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo won the FIFA player of the year award.

He had another incredible year and to lead Real Madrid to retaining the Champions League was some feat.

"I want to mention Leo and Neymar to be here. Real Madrid supporters, my teammates, my coach, they support all the year so I have to say thank you to them.

"I'm really glad. This is a great moment for me. I know I have fans all over the world so thank you for the support. I appreciate that.

"And I think I say everything. It's great to be here around these great players, this amazing player and I'm so happy guys. Thank you everybody and good night."

Lieke Martens won the FIFA women's player of the year.

She was sensational in Holland’s stunning run to Euro 2017 glory.

The FIFA world team of the year was announced.

The FIFA 'Dream Team' was named, and here it is (4-4-3); Buffon, Alves, Marcelo, Ramos, Bonucci; Modric, Kroos, Iniesta; Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar.

Francis Koné won the FIFA fair play award.

The footballer has now saved the lives of four opponents.

Congratulations, Francis Kone!

Winner of The FIFA Fair Play Award 2017 #TheBest pic.twitter.com/2sre73H4sQ — #TheBest (@FIFAcom) October 23, 2017

Sarina Wiegman won the Best FIFA women's coach award.

Wiegman led Holland to win Euro 2017 and had them playing some really entertaining football along the way.

Celtic win the Best FIFA fans award.

They were the first British club to win the European Cup, and now they're the first to win the FIFA fans award.

Juventus' Gigi Buffon won the Best FIFA goalkeeper award.

"For me, I am very happy because it is a great honour to receive this award... at my age. I'm proud of it but I want to say thanks to my club, my coach, my teammates because they help me to make it possible and I want to say thanks to all the person (sic) who voted for me and I think the last year has been a fantastic season for Juventus, and a personal season. It wasn't enough to win in Europe and for this year I hope that we can to play better and with the national team and Juventus because I will like to finish with the soccer with a fantastic victory", Buffon said.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane won the best FIFA football coach award.

The Frenchman received the award after guiding Real to both Spain's La Liga title and Europe's Champions League trophy last season.

Former France star Zidane was the first coach to oversee a successful defence of the European Cup in the Champions League era.

Olivier Giroud won the Ferenc Puskas award for goal of the year.

The Arsenal forward's 'scorpion kick' goal against Crystal Palace in January won him the award.

"I am delighted to receive this trophy in front of legends of football and would like to thank people who voted for me. I would like to congratulate the other nominees who scored amazing goals too and I would like to thank my teammates, without them I couldn't score maybe this goal. And also my family."

"I would like to dedicate this trophy to my dad", Giroud said.