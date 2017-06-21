close
Cristiano Ronaldo ready to pay 14.7 million euros in Spanish tax fraud case: Report

The report added Rolando will reiterate at a hearing on July 31 that he is innocent and has never hidden any income from the taxman or committed any tax fraud in Spain.

Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 23:52
Madrid: Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to pay Spain`s tax authorities 14.7 million euros ($16.39 million) - the amount he has been accused of defrauding by a prosecutor - ahead of a court hearing next month, Spanish state TV said on Wednesday.

Broadcaster TVE said, without identifying its sources, the 32-year-old would make this payment as a gesture of good will.

Representatives for Ronaldo declined to comment.

The Spanish prosecutor says the Real Madrid forward knowingly used a business structure to hide his image rights income in Spain between 2011 and 2014. Ronaldo has denied the charges.

