Cristiano Ronaldo sells Ballon d’Or for £600,000 at charity auction

New Delhi: Portuguese international and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo auctioned a replica of one of his Ballon d’Or trophy, at London’s Dorchester hotel, on October 1. The money hence raised through it will now be going to Make-A-Wish charity.

The auction raised 600,000 pounds. An Israeli millionaire and philanthropist Idan Ofer made the purchase, although the footballer himself wasn't present at the event. Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes was present on his behalf.

According to reports on Marca, the trophy is actually a replica of his 2013 Balon d'Or. The real one is still present in his personal museum in Madeira.

This is wasn't for the first time that the 32-year-old made any charitable contribution. It was only last week that he took to Twitter to post a picture of him holding his own Real Madrid jersey for ayoungf Mexican fan who passed away during an earthquake that had struck the nation. He tweeted, "To my No. 1 fan, Santiago. In this moment of pain, I send a huge hug to Santiago’s family and to all the families who have lost their loved ones."