Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke ends 14-game goal drought, scores against Leicester City

Christian Benteke ended a 14-match goal drought with a 19th-minute header for strugglers Crystal Palace in their Premier League clash with Leicester on Saturday.

It was Crystal Palace`s first away goal of the season.

The 27-year-old Belgian international striker owed his team-mates a goal after controversially missing a last-gasp penalty he shouldn`t have taken in last Saturday`s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Last week, Benteke, who should have allowed Luka Milivojevic to take the spot kick as he had scored a penalty earlier in the match, apologised to his team-mates and manager Roy Hodgson, admitting he had let them down.

On the pitch he gave the perfect riposte by creeping in between Wes Morgan and Danny Simpson to head home Andros Townsend`s cross and then stuck his fingers to his ears by way of celebration.