David Luiz expects Gary Cahill to be appointed as Chelsea captain

Chelsea will compete for their first trophy of the next campaign when they face FA Cup winners Arsenal in the Community Shield on Aug 6.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 21:42
David Luiz expects Gary Cahill to be appointed as Chelsea captain
Courtesy Reuters

London: Centre back David Luiz expects Gary Cahill to succeed John Terry as Chelsea captain and says he is prepared to shoulder more responsibility regardless of who wears the armband.

After 13 years as Chelsea's first choice captain, Terry moved to Championship side Aston Villa earlier this month and Cahill is now expected to get the role on a full-time basis.

Luiz, who has captained the Brazil national team on multiple occasions, said he was focused on helping the side rather than captaincy.

"I think it continues to be Gary, why not?," Luiz told reporters. "It's not about the armband, it's about your leadership every day, your discipline and the way you try to help the team.

"I have already had (worn) the armband here and I always try to be a leader and try to help. I have loved this responsibility since I was young. I was the youngest captain in Benfica history, so I always take responsibility.

"When you play for big clubs you always have responsibility. This is just a case of us having to carry on."

Premier League winners Chelsea will play in the Champions League after last season's absence from the competition and the 30-year-old said the team should be gunning for every title on offer.

"We need to do better than last season if we want to win again the Premier League and do well in Europe in the Champions League," he said.

"When you play for big teams you need to have ambition. Chelsea is a big team, you want to fight for every title; it doesn`t matter the competition.

"After that, it depends on many things, but we`re going to fight for the Premier League title, the cups and for the Champions League."

TAGS

chelseaDavid LuizStamford BridgePremier LeagueFootball NewsUEFA champions LeagueGary Cahill

