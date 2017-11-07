हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

David Moyes named West Ham United manager following Slaven Bilic's exit

Reuters| Last Updated: Nov 07, 2017, 14:34 PM IST
Comments |
David Moyes named West Ham United manager following Slaven Bilic&#039;s exit
David Moyes (Reuters)

West Ham United have appointed David Moyes as their manager following the sacking of Slaven Bilic, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Croatian Bilic was sacked on Monday following a meeting with club officials as West Ham dropped into the relegation zone after a 4-1 home defeat by Liverpool left them with two wins in 11 league games.

"It's a big job we have in hand now, but I'm sure with everybody together, we can get the right results between now and the end of the season," Moyes said in a video on West Ham's Twitter account.

Tags:
David MoyesWest Ham UnitedWest HamEPLPremier LeagueEnglish Premier Leaguefootball
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh football team attacked on train, 7 injured

Trending