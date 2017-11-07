David Moyes named West Ham United manager following Slaven Bilic's exit
| Last Updated: Nov 07, 2017, 14:34 PM IST
Comments |
David Moyes (Reuters)
West Ham United have appointed David Moyes as their manager following the sacking of Slaven Bilic, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Croatian Bilic was sacked on Monday following a meeting with club officials as West Ham dropped into the relegation zone after a 4-1 home defeat by Liverpool left them with two wins in 11 league games.
West Ham United can confirm the appointment of David Moyes as the Club’s manager. pic.twitter.com/AIOWnHWn27
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) November 7, 2017
"It's a big job we have in hand now, but I'm sure with everybody together, we can get the right results between now and the end of the season," Moyes said in a video on West Ham's Twitter account.