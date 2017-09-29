close
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 00:18
Defending champions Barcelona draw Murcia in Copa del Rey
Reuters

Madrid: Barcelona will begin their defence of the Spanish Copa del Rey with a tie against third-tier Murcia after Thursday`s draw for the last 32.

Barca, who have won the trophy in each of the last three seasons, will go to Murcia`s Nueva Condomina stadium for the first leg during the last week in October with the return at the Camp Nou in late November.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid can look forward to a local derby against Fuenlabrada, a club from the suburbs of the Spanish capital who compete in the third tier.

Fuenlabrada is the hometown of Fernando Torres and their stadium, where they will host Madrid in the first leg next month, is named after the Atletico Madrid legend.

Atletico have been drawn against Elche of the third tier while Sevilla face Cartagena.

Copa del Rey round of 32 draw

Cartagena v Sevilla

Elche v Atletico Madrid

Murcia v Barcelona

Fuenlabrada v Real Madrid

Formentera v Athletic Bilbao

Lleida v Real Sociedad

Ponferradina v Villarreal

Real Zaragoza v Valencia

Numancia v Malaga

Valladolid v Leganes

Cadiz v Betis

Tenerife v Espanyol

Getafe v Alaves

Deportivo de La Coruna v Las Palmas

Girona v Levante

Eibar v Celta Vigo

- First legs October 24-26, second legs November 28-30

BarcelonaCopa del ReyMurciaReal MadridFootball Newssports news

