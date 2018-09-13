हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IndiavsPak

Defending champions India beat Pakistan 3-1, storm into SAFF Suzuki Cup final

India on Wednesday eased past arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 to storm into the final of the SAFF Suzuki Cup at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh. 

Defending champions India beat Pakistan 3-1, storm into SAFF Suzuki Cup final
Image Courtesy: IANS

India on Wednesday eased past arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 to storm into the final of the SAFF Suzuki Cup at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh. 

 

 

After a lacklustre first-half, Manvir Singh converted Ashique Kuruniyan's low cross to put India on the lead. Singh continued his good form as he doubled India’s lead with a stunner from the edge of the box. 

Sumeet Passi, who had substituted Manvir, netted a precise header off Kuruniyan’s brilliant run down the flank in the 83rd minute as India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the penultimate clash.  

India, however, were reduced to 10-men after midfielder Lallianzuala Chhangte was red carded for a rough challenge on Pakistani defender Mohsin Ali in the 86’ minute. Mohsin was also sent-off for the challenge. 

Pakistan, who returned to International football after three years,  grabbed a consolation goal after Hassan Bashir scored in the 88th minute as India conceded their first-ever goal in the tournament. 

Defending champions India will meet Maldives in the title clash on Saturday. Maldives had advanced to the final after dominating Nepal 3-0 in the first semifinal.

Tags:
IndiavsPakIndia Men's National Football teamManvir SinghSumeet PassiSAFF Suzuki CupMaldives

Must Watch