Defending champions India beat Pakistan 3-1, storm into SAFF Suzuki Cup final

India on Wednesday eased past arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 to storm into the final of the SAFF Suzuki Cup at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Good job on the big step to the Cup, boys. Use this win as the launch to the final. Will be backing you all the way! #INDvPAK #SAFFSuzukiCup — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) September 12, 2018

After a lacklustre first-half, Manvir Singh converted Ashique Kuruniyan's low cross to put India on the lead. Singh continued his good form as he doubled India’s lead with a stunner from the edge of the box.

Sumeet Passi, who had substituted Manvir, netted a precise header off Kuruniyan’s brilliant run down the flank in the 83rd minute as India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the penultimate clash.

India, however, were reduced to 10-men after midfielder Lallianzuala Chhangte was red carded for a rough challenge on Pakistani defender Mohsin Ali in the 86’ minute. Mohsin was also sent-off for the challenge.

Pakistan, who returned to International football after three years, grabbed a consolation goal after Hassan Bashir scored in the 88th minute as India conceded their first-ever goal in the tournament.

Defending champions India will meet Maldives in the title clash on Saturday. Maldives had advanced to the final after dominating Nepal 3-0 in the first semifinal.