Dele Alli bids to recover form, and will feature against APOEL Nicosia

London: Dele Alli will start Tottenham's Champions League dead rubber against Apoel Nicosia as he bids to play his way back into form even though a clutch of other top players will be rested.

Harry Kane will be among five key men rested for the match at Wembley along with Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier, Kieran Trippier and Hugo Lloris.

Spurs have already secured first place in Group H, meaning the likes of Fernando Llorente, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Juan Foyth are expected to be given a chance.

However, Alli, who missed the first three group games through suspension, will play as the attacking midfielder bids to recover form and confidence following recent struggles.

Also read: Champions League: Mauricio Pochettino to put faith in youth against APOEL Nicosia

"I think I am my own biggest critic," Alli said. "Every time I know when I'm not playing well and if it's not going well for me. It`s important that I keep working hard and trying every day to learn and improve as a player."

"Obviously I would like to be at my highest level in every single game and every training session but I don`t think that's possible," said the England midfielder.

"So I think it's been a good opportunity for me to learn more about myself as a player and as a person, so I'm looking forward to it and I've got to keep enjoying it."

The club`s exploits in the Champions League, including a 3-1 home win against European champions Real Madrid, are in sharp contrast to their struggles in the Premier League, where they are have fallen 18 points behind leaders Manchester City.

"It's not unusual for a team to have a dip in form," said Alli.

"There's nothing to worry about for us. We've got a great team, a great manager, great staff, so we're looking forward to getting into the next game and getting going."