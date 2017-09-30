Diego Costa is in very good state of mind: Diego Simeone

Madrid: Atletico Madrid`s chief coach Diego Simeone on Friday praised new signing Diego Costa`s state of mind and confirmed that the capital football club has learned from their Champions League group stage defeat against Chelsea.

Costa officially joined his former club on September 26, after three years at Chelsea, but he will not be able to play with La Liga side until January due to a FIFA ban that prevents the Rojiblancos from registering new players before then, reports Efe.

"Diego Costa is very good both mentally and emotionally," Simeone said at a press conference for La Liga match against Leganes.

Speaking about Atletico`s home defeat against Chelsea in UEFA Champions League earlier this week, Simeone said: "We played important matches. Away in Rome, Valencia and Bilbao and we faced Sevilla, we made a big effort in a lot of these matches and we lost against a great rival."

"For me it is very simple, a team put on a better performance, and won. That said, it is a new match, it is about rectification the mistakes and searching for alternatives to continue improving and to play next matches with a lot of excitement, because what happened will always be in the past," he added.