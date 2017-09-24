close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

'Diego Costa without attitude' - Alvaro Morata era dawns at Chelsea

The hat-trick was the first by a Chelsea player in the Premier League since Costa's in September 2014, but the second in a week for the Blues after Michy Batshuayi's treble in England's domestic EFL Cup against Nottingham Forest last Wednesday.

Reuters| Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 08:44
&#039;Diego Costa without attitude&#039; - Alvaro Morata era dawns at Chelsea
Courtesy: Reuters

London: The day after Diego Costa flew to Atletico Madrid after sealing his 58 million pound ($78.25 million) move, his replacement, Alvaro Morata, scored a hat-trick in Chelsea's 4-0 rout of Stoke City to mark the dawning of a new era at the champions.

The hat-trick was the first by a Chelsea player in the Premier League since Costa's in September 2014, but the second in a week for the Blues after Michy Batshuayi's treble in England's domestic EFL Cup against Nottingham Forest last Wednesday.

Morata's opener against Stoke came on two minutes when he was put through by a long ball over the top. Choosing his moment perfectly, the striker took one touch before planting a right-foot shot past keeper Jack Butland inside the post.

For his second, Morata exploited an error by Glen Johnson near the halfway line to outpace his pursuers and dink the ball clinically over Butland from a tight angle on 77 minutes before completing his hat-trick five minutes later on the stretch after good work from Cesar Azpilicueta.

"I am pleased for Alvaro's performance, pleased for the performance of the team. Now he has to continue this way to be a great striker," said manager Antonio Conte, who on Friday showed himself so enamoured by his new striker that he said he was the sort of polite young man any father would like his daughter to marry.

On Saturday Conte's words were more prosaic but equally heartfelt. "This game is very difficult -- I remember last season. I think Alvaro played very well. He scored three goals. For a striker, that's important. Michy did the same versus Forest."

Morata's goals will surely now end all talk of Costa, who has dominated much of Chelsea's narrative this year. Saturday's hat-trick crowned an impressive all-round performance in which Morata held the ball up well, showed excellent control and took his goals clinically.

Costa without the attitude, in other words.

Morata's record after six games is six goals and two assists. Costa also contributed to eight goals in his first six games, suggesting that Chelsea have lost nothing of their potency since his departure.

And just like Costa, Morata was back in his own area heading balls to safety when required.

Chelsea remain three points behind leaders Manchester City, who they play at Stamford Bridge in what could be one of the season`s formative games next Saturday.

"I think we have to be focused at what we do and not [on] others," said Conte. "We want to fight in every competition we are playing."

TAGS

Diego CostaAtletico MadridAlvaro Morata hat-trickchelseaPremier LeagueEPLFootball NewsChelsea vs Stoke CityCesar AzpilicuetaMichy BatshuayiAntonio Conte

From Zee News

Atletico Madrid second as Yannick Carrasco, Antoine Griezmann strikes down Sevilla
Football

Atletico Madrid second as Yannick Carrasco, Antoine Griezma...

Philippe Coutinho scorcher gets Liverpool back on track
Football

Philippe Coutinho scorcher gets Liverpool back on track

Pan Pacific Open 2017: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova gets past Angelique Kerber, advances to Tokyo final
Tennis

Pan Pacific Open 2017: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova gets past A...

Pan Pacific Open 2017: Caroline Wozniacki smashes Garbine Muguruza to reach Tokyo final
Tennis

Pan Pacific Open 2017: Caroline Wozniacki smashes Garbine M...

EPL 2017-18: Alvaro Morata hits hat-trick as Chelsea sink Stoke City
English Premier League 2017-18Football

EPL 2017-18: Alvaro Morata hits hat-trick as Chelsea sink S...

Ligue 1: Neymar-less PSG held by Montpellier
Football

Ligue 1: Neymar-less PSG held by Montpellier

EPL 2017-18: Romelu Lukaku, Raheem Sterling keep Manchester clubs on top with Saturday victories
English Premier League 2017-18Football

EPL 2017-18: Romelu Lukaku, Raheem Sterling keep Manchester...

PKL 2017: Bengal Warriors edge out Bengaluru Bulls 33-29
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: Bengal Warriors edge out Bengaluru Bulls 33-29

Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal have made us forget Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja: Virender Sehwag
India vs Australia 2017cricket

Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal have made us forget Ravicha...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video