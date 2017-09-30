Diego Maradona’s India trip postponed for third time

New Delhi: In what is turning to be a bit of a confusing case of scheduling, Argentine football great Diego Maradona’s India trip has been postponed for the third time. Maradona was slated to be come to India on October 3.

This was for a conclave on football in Kolkata on the same date. He was also to take part in an exhibition football match two days later on October 5.

Citing his "sudden football obligation" in UAE, organisers said Maradona has now committed to come on October 8 and stay till October 10 to fulfill his commitments in Kolkata.

"To the people of Kolkata, I would like to tell you that due to my work obligations in the Arab Emirates, my visit to India on October 2 has been postponed," read the English translation of a Spanish post on Maradona's official Facebook page. "I want to thank the authorities and all those who make possible my visit to their beloved country. See you soon #Kolkata, I wish you happy holidays!!!" Maradona's visit was originally scheduled on September 19 before being postponed to October 2 and then deferred till October 5.

"The match was shifted because of Muharram and Durga Puja immersion. Now the match will be a closed door affair, where entry is by invitation only," Vivek Kumar Agarwal, founder, Dhulaiwala Group, the title sponsors behind the event, had said. (With PTI inputs)