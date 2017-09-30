close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Diego Maradona’s India trip postponed for third time

Maradona was slated to be come to India on October 3. This was for a conclave on football in Kolkata on the same date. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 30, 2017 - 17:40
Diego Maradona’s India trip postponed for third time

New Delhi: In what is turning to be a bit of a confusing case of scheduling, Argentine football great Diego Maradona’s India trip has been postponed for the third time. Maradona was slated to be come to India on October 3.

 This was for a conclave on football in Kolkata on the same date. He was also to take part in an exhibition football match two days later on October 5.

Citing his "sudden football obligation" in UAE, organisers said Maradona has now committed to come on October 8 and stay till October 10 to fulfill his commitments in Kolkata.

"To the people of Kolkata, I would like to tell you that due to my work obligations in the Arab Emirates, my visit to India on October 2 has been postponed," read the English translation of a Spanish post on Maradona's official Facebook page. "I want to thank the authorities and all those who make possible my visit to their beloved country. See you soon #Kolkata, I wish you happy holidays!!!" Maradona's visit was originally scheduled on September 19 before being postponed to October 2 and then deferred till October 5.

"The match was shifted because of Muharram and Durga Puja immersion. Now the match will be a closed door affair, where entry is by invitation only," Vivek Kumar Agarwal, founder, Dhulaiwala Group, the title sponsors behind the event, had said. (With PTI inputs)

TAGS

Diego MaradonaIndia trippostponed

From Zee News

India vs Australia, 5th ODI: Statistical Preview
India vs Australia 2017cricket

India vs Australia, 5th ODI: Statistical Preview

Will KL Rahul get his first chance of the series in Nagpur?
cricket

Will KL Rahul get his first chance of the series in Nagpur?

Lewis Hamilton storms to Malaysia pole, Sebastian Vettel last on grid
Other Sports

Lewis Hamilton storms to Malaysia pole, Sebastian Vettel la...

Mohammed Shami and I should take more responsibility, says Umesh Yadav
cricket

Mohammed Shami and I should take more responsibility, says...

In Nagpur, it is all about the numero uno spot in ODI rankings for India
cricket

In Nagpur, it is all about the numero uno spot in ODI ranki...

Nagpur pitch will reclaim its lost glory, says curator Pravin Hingnikar
cricket

Nagpur pitch will reclaim its lost glory, says curator Prav...

Kimi Raikkonen keeps Ferrari top in final Malaysia GP practice
Other Sports

Kimi Raikkonen keeps Ferrari top in final Malaysia GP pract...

Eden Hazard must exploit God-given talent, says Antonio Conte
Football

Eden Hazard must exploit God-given talent, says Antonio Con...

Confusion over age of Delhi under-19 cricket captain Manjot Kalra
cricket

Confusion over age of Delhi under-19 cricket captain Manjot...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video