Diego Maradona to extend stay at Mexican club Dorados

Argentina great Diego Maradona is to continue as coach of Mexican side Dorados de Sinaloa for a second season, his agent Matias Morla has said.

The 58-year-old took over at the struggling second division side in September and lifted them to the playoffs where they were beaten by Atletico San Luis.

Maradona has rarely spent a year in any head coach job, yet Morla said the former Argentina and Racing coach would return to Sinaloa after completing routine medical exams in his homeland, where he spent the holiday period.

"Diego Maradona has arranged to continue with the Dorados de Sinaloa and will stay as coach of the team for the whole season," Morla wrote on his Twitter handle.

Dorados will play their first game of the season against Celaya at home on Sunday.