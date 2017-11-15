Diego Maradona wants to coach Argentina again

Buenos Aires: Football legend Diego Maradona has expressed a desire to return as coach of Argentina`s national team after their 2-4 loss to Nigeria in a friendly.

Tuesday`s result in the Russian city of Krasnodar follows a torrid period for the Jorge Sampaoli side, who only secured a berth in next year`s World Cup by defeating Ecuador 3-1 in their final qualifier last month, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Who has won more? Let`s make our own conclusions," Maradona said in a social media post. "I`m upset because they have taken away our prestige. You can`t blame the players. I want to return!"

The words were accompanied by a table showing the record of 11 previous Argentina coaches.

Maradona is the most successful on the list, having won 18 or 75 percent of his 24 matches in charge of the Albiceleste from 2008 to 2010.

The 1986 World Cup winner has been an outspoken critic of Sampaoli since the former Chile boss took charge of Argentina in June.

In the days after his appointment, Maradona said Sampaoli was "no better" than previous coach Edgardo Bauza, who was sacked after only three wins in eight games.