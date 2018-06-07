हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mexico

Diego Reyes still uncertain as Mexico prepare for World Cup
Twitter@FifaWorldCup

Copenhagen: Mexico national football team began their practice sessions here ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with the absence of defender Diego Reyes, who is recovering from an injury, and midfielder Hector Herrera.

Reyes worked out on his own while Herrera received authorization to travel to Portugal to resolve personal matters, reports Efe.

Juan Carlos Osorio`s squad will face Denmark here on Saturday in a friendly that will be the last tune-up for both sides ahead of the World Cup in Russia, which begins on June 14.

On Wednesday, retired Manchester United and Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel visited the Mexico players and coaching staff to share his experiences.

Dennis te Kloese, head of the scouting department for the Mexican football federation, said this was a good day for the team and that players were very enthusiastic.

The crucial question is if Reyes will be able to play in the World Cup.

Reyes will continue to undergo medical examinations and will soon know if he will be able to play or if he will be replaced by Erick Gutierrez.

Mexico will begin their World Cup campaign with a match against defending champions Germany.

El Tri`s other opponents in Group F will be South Korea and Sweden.

