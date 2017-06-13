close
Diego Souza scores brace as Brazil rout Australia 4-0 in international friendly

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 20:57
Diego Souza scores brace as Brazil rout Australia 4-0 in international friendly
Courtesy Reuters

Melbourne, June 13 (IANS) Brazil thrashed Australia 4-0 in a football friendly here on Tuesday -- ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup beginning in Russia from June 17.

It seemed as if coach Tite`s team, which lost to Argentina 1-0 on Friday, had no time to lose. Diego Souza scored the first of his brace just 10 seconds into the first half from a low shot from inside the area, reports Efe.

Brazil missed many chances, including an uncounted goal for offside, until Thiago Silva doubled the score with a header after the defence failed to clear an effort from David Luiz in the 62nd minute.

Taison added the third goal after a collective effort in the 74th minute of a one-sided game before Diego Souza completed his brace three minutes into injury time.

This was a blow to Australian`s hope in the Confederations Cup as the team is set to play in Group B alongside current world champions Germany, Chile and Cameroon.

Brazil, who missed Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Firmino in the match, are set to return to action on August 31 when they host Ecuador in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The five-time world champions have already sealed their berth in 2018 world event.

