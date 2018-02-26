Disappointed Simon Francis requests support from booing Bournemouth fans

Bournemouth: Captain Simon Francis has requested fans to back the Premier League club after being booed during Saturday`s 2-2 draw against Newcastle United.

Bournemouth players were jeered off the pitch at halftime by a section of home fans after a brace by Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle handed the visitors a 2-0 lead at Vicarage Road.

"To get booed off at half-time was disappointing, not by all the fans of course. We are trying our hardest and are not a group of players who are going to chuck in the towel," Francis told the Daily Echo.

"That`s not what we did at Huddersfield and that`s not what we did against Newcastle. If we could get the same support for the whole game like we did in the last 20 minutes then it would help us turn round results quicker."

The 33-year-old also credited the home fans for their raucous support in the final stages when Eddie Howe`s side launched a late comeback to secure a draw.

"I was a little surprised some of the fans jeered and booed but, for the last 20 minutes, they were phenomenal and we are going to need more for that for the rest of the season," Francis added.

"Maybe expectations are that we can go on and achieve much more and I agree with that. But the only way we are going to achieve more is if we do it together and the fans are behind us."

Bournemouth is 11th in the league and travel to Leicester City on Saturday.