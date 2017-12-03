East Bengal lacked variation, we should have won by 5-6 goals: Sanjoy Sen

Kolkata: Mohun Bagan coach Sanjoy Sen said on Sunday that East Bengal lacked variation on the pitch, adding that if his players had converted all their chances they could have won by five or six goals.

"East Bengal played more aerial balls and lacked vision. I said on Saturday that we were not underdogs, and we proved that," Sen told reporters after Kingsley Eze scored a first-half winner to clinch victory for Mohun Bagan.

Besides the goal, Mohun Bagan had two good chances in the first period but the woodwork denied them on both occasions.

East Bengal coach Khalid Jamil rued their poor marking during the first goal, saying the midfield should have also done better.

"We conceded a silly goal. During the corner marking (of Eze) was not done properly. It was a defensive lapse. Eze was left free. The marking was not good," Jamil said.

"We have lost vital points. Points are most important. The performance was still ok," the former Aizawl FC coach, in his first year at the helm of East Bengal, added.

Eze dedicated the winner to his mother, saying a goal, his first in the league, in the derby is always special.

It was a dream come true moment for the Nigerian centre-back.

"This is my first goal in the I-League, and in derby, I can`t explain the feeling. It`s the best thing that happened to me. It was like a dream come true for me," Eze said.

"I saw the fans and I have never seen these kind of fans before. I dedicate this goal to my mom," he added.