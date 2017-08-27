East Bengal legend and Olympian Ahmed Khan passes away at 90

New Delhi: Ahmed Khan, former Indian footballer and an East Bengal legend, today, passed away in Bengaluru, at his residence. He was 90 and is survived by wife, daughter and a son.

Ahmed was the last surviving member of the formidable 'Five Pandavas' of East Bengal that helped the Bengal side clinch IFA Shield, the Kolkata league and then the Rovers Cup back in 1949. Two years later, the side won the Durand Cup, scripting history in becoming the first ever Indian club to bag the trophy. He was in fact announced as the skipper of the East Bengal side that flew down to USSR back in 1954. His role lasted with the club until 1959.

Apart from club performance, he also served for his national side in the 1948 and 1952 Summer Olympics.

Football statistician Hariprasad Chattopadhyay told Sportstar, "He scored the sole goal for India at the Olympics in 1952, when they lost 1-10 to Yugoslavia. He scored 35 goals for East Bengal from 1949 to 1960."'