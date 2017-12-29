Eden Hazard rejects Chelsea contract extension

London: Amidst links with a move to Spanish football giants Real Madrid, Chelsea star Eden Hazard`s father on Friday claimed his son has rejected contract extension with the London club.

"What I can reveal about Eden is that he refused a contract extension," Thierry Hazard was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"This was so that, if necessary, he could follow the interest of Real, whom he could see himself playing for," he added.

His father, however, said that the European Champions have not tried to make any contact with his son as of now and the only interest at the moment is from his ward.

"But, as of right now, there is no contact from Real Madrid. Eden is only one of the parties involved in his future," Thierry concluded.