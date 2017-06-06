Eden Hazard undergoes ankle surgery; likely to miss beginning of next season

London: Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard is likely to miss the beginning of next season as the Premier League champions announced on Monday he is sidelined for three months after undergoing ankle surgery.

The Belgium international fractured his ankle training ahead of the friendly with the Czech Republic and the 2018 World Cup qualifier with Estonia on Friday.

"Eden Hazard successfully underwent surgery today after sustaining a fracture to his right ankle while training with the Belgian national team," read a statement on the club website.

"He is expected to return to training in approximately three months."

The 26-year-old, who was a driving force in Chelsea`s title win, posted a picture of himself in his hospital bed on Twitter.

A message alongside read: "Everything went well with my ankle operation, now I start the road to recovery! I will be stronger. Thank you for your support!!"

The Premier League season gets underway on August 12.