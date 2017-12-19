Ederson: The New Sweeper-Keeper of Manchester City

New Delhi: In the Manchester derby which took place on 10th December, Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson had more touches than any of Manchester United's attacking players – he had 41 touches, compared to Lukaku (27), Rashford (38), Martial (38) and Lingard (22). The former Benfica man's calmness and technical awareness which he has displayed this season has won him followers all over Europe.

The Brazilian shot-stopper's ability to pinpoint short and long passes accurately has won him praise, and has set him apart from other goalkeepers in the world. His first touch is infact better than Belgium's star forward Lukaku. Ederson's passes during the City-Spurs game has further increased his reputation, as he played an important part in his team's functioning.

The 6ft 2in goalie has 83.4% pass success percentage, meanwhile United's David De Gea rakes it in at 54.8%, Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois' success percentage stands at 70.6%, Liverpool's Simon Mignolet's percentage is 71.9%, Arsenal's Petr Cech numbers at 67.8% and Tottenham's Hugo Lloris stands at 75% (These numbers are provided by football statistics website WhoScored.com). When compared to the garrison's of other top clubs in the English Premier League, the Brazilian is a better passer of the ball, and perfectly fits into Guardiola's philosophy of a sweeper-keeper for starting build-ups right from the back.

Ederson's pass success percentage is nearly close to Red Devils' playmaker Paul Pogba, who sums it up at 84.4%, which perfectly shows that Ederson is a good passer of the ball, and hasn't fumbled in this season yet. The City number one has a better percentage than Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who has a success percentage of 83.1%. Surprisingly, City teammate Kevin De Bruyne has the same success percentage as him, but the Belgian has pulled in eight assists domestically this season, so the percentage doesn't really matter.

With the Benfica star in his squad, Guardiola's team has just conceded 12 goals in the Premier League this season, and Ederson has kept eight clean sheets, just behind De Gea, Cech and Burnley's Pope. But his pass success is the best among all the goalkeepers in England right now.

The 24-year old has appeared only once for Brazil, in a 3-0 win against Chile, for a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Selecao coach Tite hasn't used Sao Paulo native much, but if he wants to win the trophy, and to redeem the wounds of the 'Belo Horizonte German thrashing,' Ederson needs to installed as the first choice between the post, so that Neymar and co. rake in the goals, and Brazil keep a clean sheet.