WATCH: Eiffel Tower lights up to welcome Neymar after record-breaking move to Paris Saint-Germain

New Delhi: 222 million euros! That is what it took Paris Saint-Germain to rope in one of the best footballers in the world, Neymar. And on Saturday, they welcomed the former Barcelona forward in a rather classy way, or let's say the French way.

On Saturday, France light up their iconic Eiffel Tower half blue, half red and with a board below displaying words "Biem vindo! Ici C'est! Paris...Bienvenue Neymar!" It basically implied – Paris, here he is....welcome Neymar. And there was also a picture of Neymar along with the words. That's classy indeed!

Take a look at the video...

Neymar has his Face on the Eiffel tower truly the goat pic.twitter.com/coOy6KZ0PW — GP⁶ (@GP6ix) August 5, 2017

The Eiffel Tour in Paris in the colors of PSG tonight to welcome Neymar. pic.twitter.com/lDfhd4621G — Leah (@LeahVdc) August 5, 2017

It was only earlier that day that PSG gave the Brazilian a grand welcome into the club, to city, at Parc des Princes, ahead of their league opener against Amiens. He however, didn't play the game but instead watched the game from the stands as the capital club defeated Amiens by 2-0.

"This is magical, magnificent, I want to thank the supporters. I am disappointed to be ineligible today, I really wanted to [play], so it will maybe be next week instead.," he said to the fans.