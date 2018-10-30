हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
English Premier League

English midfielder Dele Alli pens new six-year deal at Tottenham Hotspur

Under ex-Southampton manager Mauricio Pochettino, Alli has established himself as a goalscoring midfielder bagging 48 goals in 153 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@dele_official

Midfielder Dele Alli has committed his long-term future to EPL outfit Tottenham Hotspur by signing a new six-year contract until 2024, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old, who arrived from Milton Keynes Dons in 2015, made an instant impact on his arrival, winning Professional Footballers` Association Young Player of the Year award and earning a spot in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year in each of his first two seasons at Spurs.

Under ex-Southampton manager Mauricio Pochettino, Alli has established himself as a goalscoring midfielder, bagging 48 goals in 153 appearances for the London club. Alli has also been one of the regulars in Gareth Southgate`s England team, winning 31 caps since making his debut in 2015.

Having signed no players in the close season, Spurs locked in a number of their first-team players in recent months by handing them long-term deals. Striker Harry Kane, defender Davinson Sanchez, wingers Erik Lamela and Son Heung-min also agreed improved terms earlier this year.

Mauricio Pochettino also signed a new deal with Tottenham Hotspur in May, extending his stay at the club until 2023.

