English Premier League 2017-18: Team profile of Southampton

New Delhi: The soccer fever courtesy English football will soon grip many fans around the world. Here we tell you all you need to know about Southampton, one of the teams featuring in the English Premier League this season.

It is disappointing from their point of view to introduce Southampton as one of the biggest underachievers in the history of English football.

Despite having a history of over 130 years and having consistent shots at the top level, making several appearances in the top tier of English soccer, Southampton have never gone the distance and lifted the Football League Division One trophy, now better known as the English Premier League crown.

It must be said that fans outside their own have found little interest in the happenings of the club. This is also extended to a sense of ignorance from the media. But the fans and the press cannot be blamed considering that very few of the top football stars have ever been associated with what is clearly a club that stays and plays under the radar.

But it must be said that the last season for them was very encouraging as justified by a top-10 finish. But several fans of the club believed that it is the most that one can expect from Southampton having a squad that is largely made up of up and coming players and peripheral stars.

Both their captain as well as their manger are not exactly hotshots in the world of football and the club will look to look for consistency more than magic knowing the relative limited ability of their squad of players.

It is trophies that convert admirers into fans and Southampton have a lot of distance to cover if they are to come anywhere close to winning the English Premier League title. But what cannot be doubted is that the club has the potential to cause more than a flutter and the big boys may well watch out if Southampton can bring their best game to the park more often than not.

Founded

They were founded on November 21, 1885.

Ground

They host their matches at the St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

Manager

Mauricio Pellegrino is the coach of the club.

Captain

The club is captained by Steven Davis.

Best finish

In the season of 1983-84, the club finished second in the Football League Division One.

Last season's position

The club finished eighth last season.