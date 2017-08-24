English Premier League 2017-18: Team profile of Swansea City

New Delhi: The soccer fever courtesy English football will soon grip many fans around the world. Here we tell you all you need to know about Swansea City, one of the teams featuring in the English Premier League this season.

Swansea City are the perennial underdogs in the English Premier League. The club has existed for over a century but it is really easy to point out the golden moments in its history and that is simply because there have not been many.

It played in the top division of English football just once in its first 100 years (or so) of existence. That was in the season of 1981-82. It was also the season in which the club had its best finish, yes the best in over a century.

There is only one other moment to remember as far as top-tier footy is concerned. It is the current era. Since the season of 2011-12, Swansea have played in the Premier League every single time. In fact what is remarkable is that they have not come close to relegation either.

The disappointing part though has been that Swansea have not made much of an improvement as of all the seasons that they have played in the top tier, the last season saw the worst finish as they were placed 15th.

They would need some determination and more importantly vigour to improve the results from the last season. It will be a huge challenge for Leon Britton who is your unlikely captain, who has in the past also struggled to keep his place in the starting eleven.

Paul Clement is also your underdog coach, who has to get the best out of a very limited squad if you look at both the ability of the players as well as their pedigree.

One thing that works in their favour though is that their fans are not too pushy, giving them enough breathing space to eke out the best possible results.

Founded

They were founded in 1912.

Ground

They host their matches at the Liberty Stadium at Normandy Road, Swansea, Wales.

Manager

Paul Clement is the coach of the club.

Captain

The club is captained by Leon Britton.

Best finish

In the season of 1981-82, the club finished sixth in the Football League Division One.

Last season's position

The club finished fifteenth last season.