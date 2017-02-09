English Premier League confirms start, finish dates for 2017-18 season

London: The 2017-18 English Premier League (EPL) football season will kick off on August 12, 2017 and will end on May 13, 2018.

The EPL on Tuesday announced the timeframe of the upcoming season in a brief statement on its official Twitter account, reports Efe.

The EPL tweet said: "The #PL 2017-18 season will start on 12th August 2017 & end on 13th May 2018. The 2017-18 champions will be__?"

Accordingly, EPL football players will have less than five weeks to prepare for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, which is scheduled to begin on June 14, 2018.

This current EPL season started on August 13, 2016 and will end on May 21 this year.

With 14 games to go, Chelsea currently have 59 points on top of the standings and ahead of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur with nine points, while Manchester City come in third place with 49 points.