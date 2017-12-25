English Premier League Fantasy XI of 2017

New Delhi: Harry Kane has scored 15 goals in the 2017-18 Premier League season till now, Kevin De Bruyne has notched up eight assists and David de Gea has racked up 10 clean sheets – but do they make it to our English Premier League XI of 2017?

Or do you prefer someone else, like Leroy Sane, Mohamed Salah and Petr Cech?

It seems like ages since the end of last season, when Chelsea finished at the top and Manchester City ended their campaign at third. The new 2017-18 season has been different, with the Blues currently at 3rd and City at pole position, with a 16 point lead over the defending champions.

We have compiled an English Premier League XI, consisting of players – whom we think have been at the top throughout this year.

FORMATION: 4-2-3-1.

GOALKEEPER:

Ederson de Moraes (Manchester City/Brazil)

The Manchester City goalie gets nod ahead of de Gea – even though the Spaniard has the highest clean sheets this season. Along with Fernandinho, Ederson is the epitome of City's style of play and perfectly fits into the style required by Pep Guardiola of starting build-ups directly from the back. The Brazilian's 83.4% pass success percentage is way better than all the goalkeepers in the league and even better than a few outfield players like Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson (83.1%). He has amazing reflexes and has even pulled out a few 'de Gea-esque' saves. The 24-year old Sao Paulo native is already heralded as one of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League and across Europe too.

DEFENDERS:

Antonio Valencia (Manchester United/Ecuador)

The United fullback has silenced his critics with his performances since last season. Antonio was criticised for his midfield performances but has easily transitioned to the right-back position. His pace and ball holding technique are a huge boost to United's attacking display. Valencia even wears the captain's armband in matches when skipper Michael Carrick is absent or in the bench.

Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City/Argentina)

The Argentine has played 1,601 Premier League minutes this season out of a total 1,710 possible minutes. It has been a rejuvenated season for the defender and is an important part of Pep's plans for a possible treble season. Otamendi has made the most number of passes this season – 1,606 passes, which more than any player this season. He is a perfect example of a world-class South American defender – he is rugged, strong, rough, ready to play dirty when it needs to happen and has a good eye for goal in set pieces.

Harry Maguire (Leicester City/England)

The 24-year old English centre-back has been a revelation this season and is one of the main reasons for an improved Leicester City (after a disappointing 2016-17 season). He is an indirect set-piece threat, likes to dribble and tackle, and is a good blocker of the ball. He has also raked in two goals and four assists in 19 Premier League appearances.

Marcos Alonso (Chelsea/Spain)

The former Fiorentina left-back has been proved himself to be a late bloomer. The 26-year old Spanish defender was a revelation last season – from a nobody, he has become an important player for Antonio Conte and has clocked in a total 1,622 Premier League minutes, coupled with four terrific goals and an assist. Alonso has an amazing left foot, and has scored some delicious free kicks for Chelsea, and is also their primary free-kick taker in the absence of the Brazilian Willian. He is by far, the best left-back in England right now, and one of the best in the world joining the likes of Jordi Alba and David Alaba.

MIDFIELDERS:

Fernandinho (Manchester City/Brazil)

Just like how Sergio Busquets was the pivot of his Barcelona squad, Pep Guardiola has done the same thing with Fernandinho – and it has proved to be a massive success as the Brazilian has become an important part of City's title bid this season. He likes to play short passes (crucial to Pep's tactics) and is amazing in layoffs. The 32-year old is strong in passing, long shots, aerial duels, through balls, crossing, holding on to the ball, concentration, and ball interception. He has already provided three EPL assists and has scored two goals in the division.

Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town/Australia)

Mooy has been crucial to Huddersfield performance in this season, as the newcomers are currently 11th in the league, above stronger opponents like Southampton and Stoke City. The Australian is good in playing the ball off the ground – which he does quite often. He is a good dribbler and tackler of the ball. The 27-year old has already scored 4 goals in the league and has notched an assist.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/Egypt)

Salah is currently the joint top scorer of the Premier League along with Harry Kane – with 15 goals each. The ex-Chelsea man has fired up the Premier League in his second opportunity. He along with Roberto Firmino, Saido Mane and Phillipe Coutinho have proved to be the most potent attacking threat in the division. The 25-year old is strong in passing, dribbling, finishing and is very fast with and without the ball. He likes to cut inside and is an amazing threat in counter-attacks.

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/Belgium)

De Bruyne is currently the best player in England, and is being compared to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Belgian is already the league's top joint assist maker with eight assists, along with teammates David Silva and Leroy Sane. Kevin is a terrific long shot taker and has scored a couple of screamers already. His strengths lie in crossing, passing, long shots, set pieces, dribbling, and concentration. The 26-year old is the key player of Guardiola's tactics and his main man, without whom their current success would not have been possible.

Richarlison de Andrade (Watford/Brazil)

Richarlison has proved to be a revelation this season. The 20-year old midfielder from Brazil has sent defenders on the backfoot with his reading of the game. The ex-Fluminense player has already scored five Premier League goals, and has assisted four times. The youngster contributes defensively well too, and is good in aerial duels. He is a decent dribbler of the balls, and likes to cut inside often.

FORWARD:

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur/England)

The England international is the joint top scorer this season along with Salah – 15 goals each. Kane is the best finisher in England right now, and is good with both his feet. He likes to dribble and is good in air. Harry 'Hurricane' Kane is the obvious choice for anybody making a Premier League fantasy XI right now and is England's best player currently.

The Premier League fantasy XI has been put under a 4-2-3-1 formation – with Valencia and Alonso as fullbacks, Otamendi and Maguire as centre backs, Fernandinho and Mooy as defensive midfielders, De Bruyne as an attacking midfielder, Richarlison and Salah as wingers, and Kane as the lone forward.

So what do you think about this Fantasy XI?