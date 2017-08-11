 
close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Antonio Conte reveals why Alvaro Morata is yet to start for Chelsea

Morata came to Stamford Bridge as a replacement for out-of-favour Diego Costa, who has been told he can leave the club.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 20:55
Antonio Conte reveals why Alvaro Morata is yet to start for Chelsea
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Alvaro Morata has made three appearances for Chelsea since his record GBP 70 million move from Real Madrid.

Now, the 24-year-old is highly unlikely to start Blues' Premier League title defense campaign opener against Burnley on Saturday as manager Antonio Conte believes that the striker has not adjusted to their style.

Morata came to Stamford Bridge as a replacement for out-of-favour Diego Costa, who has been told he can leave the club.

Last week, Morata came on as a 74th-minute substitute for Michy Batshuayi in the Community Shield penalty shootout defeat to Arsenal at Wembley and Conte said that the former Madrid player is still not ready.

"Alvaro is working well but he needs time to understand and adapt to our style of football, above all because he's a striker. He is starting to understand what I want from him during games," Conte said.

The Italian said that Antonio Rudiger could start against Burnley in place of the suspended Victor Moses.

"He's a good player, strong, good personality, technique," Conte said.

Conte said he believed Chelsea, who have also signed midfielder Tiemoue Bakayako from Monaco, are a stronger side than last season.

"I am pleased because we are working well with this team and this group of players. I think we are better than last season."

"At the start of this season it`s simple to tell that in this league there are six top teams who should be fighting for the title. But you know very well that there are surprises." 

Conte said there was "no news" on Costa, who is expected to leave in the transfer window.

TAGS

Alvaro MoratachelseaReal MadridPremier LeagueAntonio Conte

From Zee News

WATCH: Rohit Sharma shares true essence of cricket with his Sri Lankan friends
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Rohit Sharma shares true essence of cricket with hi...

Davinder Singh Kang: Here&#039;s everything you need to know about Indian javelin thrower
Other Sports

Davinder Singh Kang: Here's everything you need to kno...

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti aiming for Champions League glory
Football

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti aiming for Champions Lea...

India chase first overseas 3-0 whitewash as they face Sri Lanka in Pallekele
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India chase first overseas 3-0 whitewash as they face Sri L...

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho submits transfer request amid Barcelona interest
English Premier LeagueFootball

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho submits transfer req...

Mohammed Shami trolled again after posting picture of Sri Lankan outing with team
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Mohammed Shami trolled again after posting picture of Sri L...

Ravindra Jadeja ban: ICC&#039;s rules should show consistency, says Virat Kohli
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Ravindra Jadeja ban: ICC's rules should show consisten...

Javed Miandad urges PCB to stop bothering about playing with India
cricket

Javed Miandad urges PCB to stop bothering about playing wit...

WATCH: NBA star Kevin Durant visits Taj Mahal, says nasty things about India
Other Sports

WATCH: NBA star Kevin Durant visits Taj Mahal, says nasty t...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video