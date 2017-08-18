Barcelona will `stand up` to terror: Pep Guardiola

London: Barcelona great Pep Guardiola says the people of the city will "stand up" after the terror attacks that left 14 people dead and over 100 injured.

"I am sure the city and country will stand up and move on," the Manchester City manager told a press conference on Friday. "I just wish it doesn`t happen again in Barcelona or in the whole world."

A van driver deliberately drove into people on the famous Las Ramblas boulevard on Thursday, creating a scene of carnage, and there was a separate attack in the nearby town of Cambrils.

Spanish police have arrested four suspects and killed five "suspected terrorists".

Guardiola was born in Catalonia and is one of FC Barcelona`s most emblematic figures, having won 16 trophies there as a player and 14 as a coach.

"Well obviously I am affected by what happened," said the 46-year-old. "So my best message is for the families and victims.

"Obviously La Ramblas is an important place in the history of Barcelona. Of course the thoughts are for the people who died in difficult conditions.

"It happened in France, in London and unfortunately it happened in Barcelona.

"We don`t know, but Barcelona, we wake up and we show them what a beautiful country it is. Catalonia and Spain, all the best for the future."