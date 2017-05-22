Chelsea lift Premier League trophy to ensure perfect farewell for John Terry

London: Stamford Bridge erupted in celebration on Sunday as departing Chelsea captain John Terry lifted the Premier League trophy in Antonio Conte’s record-breaking first season in charge, but the carnival atmosphere had a bitter-sweet edge.

Terry, 22 years at the club and 13 as captain, started the final league game of the season and wept as fans sang his name after unfurling banners describing him as “captain, leader, legend”.

In a piece of sentimental theatre, Conte substituted Terry with his successor as captain Gary Cahill in the 26th minute -– his shirt number –- of the 5-1 win over Sunderland and the emotional 36-year-old hugged team mates who formed a guard of honour as he left the pitch to a standing ovation.

Terry, who may earn a last run-out for the club he joined as a 14-year-old schoolboy at the FA Cup final at Wembley next Saturday, merited a supplement in the match programme handed out for free at the ground. He has made 717 appearances for Chelsea.

The visibly emotional former England captain thanked owner Roman Abramovich, the supporters, his wife and children as well as staff and players in an address at the end of the game.

He said Sunday was “one of the most difficult days of my life”.

“You are the best supporters in the world,” he added.

“Thank you will never be enough but I will be coming back here one day and I love you all from the bottom of my heart,” he said, his voice cracking. He then hugged Conte and passed the microphone.

“He’s been fantastic and very important for me and the players,” Conte said while Cahill called him “the best centre half in Premier League history”.