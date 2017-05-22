close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV

Indian Premier League 2017

» »

Chelsea lift Premier League trophy to ensure perfect farewell for John Terry

Conte substituted Terry with his successor as captain Gary Cahill in the 26th minute.

Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 08:49
Chelsea lift Premier League trophy to ensure perfect farewell for John Terry
Courtesy: Twitter

London: Stamford Bridge erupted in celebration on Sunday as departing Chelsea captain John Terry lifted the Premier League trophy in Antonio Conte’s record-breaking first season in charge, but the carnival atmosphere had a bitter-sweet edge.

Terry, 22 years at the club and 13 as captain, started the final league game of the season and wept as fans sang his name after unfurling banners describing him as “captain, leader, legend”.

In a piece of sentimental theatre, Conte substituted Terry with his successor as captain Gary Cahill in the 26th minute -– his shirt number –- of the 5-1 win over Sunderland and the emotional 36-year-old hugged team mates who formed a guard of honour as he left the pitch to a standing ovation.

Terry, who may earn a last run-out for the club he joined as a 14-year-old schoolboy at the FA Cup final at Wembley next Saturday, merited a supplement in the match programme handed out for free at the ground. He has made 717 appearances for Chelsea.

The visibly emotional former England captain thanked owner Roman Abramovich, the supporters, his wife and children as well as staff and players in an address at the end of the game.

He said Sunday was “one of the most difficult days of my life”.

“You are the best supporters in the world,” he added.

“Thank you will never be enough but I will be coming back here one day and I love you all from the bottom of my heart,” he said, his voice cracking. He then hugged Conte and passed the microphone.

“He’s been fantastic and very important for me and the players,” Conte said while Cahill called him “the best centre half in Premier League history”.

TAGS

Premier LeaguefootballchelseaJohn TerryAntonio ConteGary Cahill

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

French Open 2017: Andre Agassi to coach Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros
Tennis

French Open 2017: Andre Agassi to coach Novak Djokovic at R...

Real Madrid beat Malaga to secure La Liga title over Barcelona
Football

Real Madrid beat Malaga to secure La Liga title over Barcel...

IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI: I had faith in my bowlers during death overs, says Rohit Sharma
IPLcricket

IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI: I had faith in my bowlers during...

IPL Final: Twitter goes crazy as Mumbai Indians snatch victory by skin of the teeth against Rising Pune Supergiant
IPLcricket

IPL Final: Twitter goes crazy as Mumbai Indians snatch vict...

IPL 2017 Final: Mumbai Indians defeat Rising Pune Supergiant by one run in last-ball thriller; win record third title
IPLcricket

IPL 2017 Final: Mumbai Indians defeat Rising Pune Supergian...

WATCH: Steve Smith&#039;s UNTHINKABLE switch-hit SIX leaves MS Dhoni spellbound in IPL final
IPLcricket

WATCH: Steve Smith's UNTHINKABLE switch-hit SIX leaves...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video