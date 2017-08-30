close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Chelsea sign Eden Hazard`s younger brother Kylian Hungarian club Ujpest

Kylian will start his time with Chelsea as part of their development squad and the midfielder could make his debut in the understudies` fixture against Sunderland on September 9.

By Zee Media Bureau | Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 00:27
Chelsea sign Eden Hazard`s younger brother Kylian Hungarian club Ujpest
Courtesy: Reuters

London: Chelsea signed Eden Hazard`s younger brother Kylian from Hungarian club Ujpest on Tuesday.

Kylian will start his time with Chelsea as part of their development squad and the midfielder could make his debut in the understudies` fixture against Sunderland on September 9.

"Kylian Hazard has today signed for Chelsea from Hungarian side Ujpest, and will join our development squad," a statement on the club`s website announced.

The 22-year-old began his professional career in his native Belgium, where he played for White Star Brussels and Zulte-Waregem.

He moved to Hungary in 2015 and made 42 appearances for Ujpest.

Kylian is the third Hazard brother to join Chelsea after Thorgan spent 2012 to 2015 at Stamford Bridge, although he was loaned out for much of that time.

Eden has yet to play for the Premier League champions this season after suffering an ankle injury at the end of last term, but he has joined up with Belgium this week for their World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Hazard could be included in Belgium’s line-up for Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Gibraltar even though he has yet to play this season, said coach Roberto Martinez on Tuesday.

The Chelsea midfielder was a surprise selection for the Group H qualifiers against Gibraltar this week and Greece next Tuesday after surgery on his ankle, injured on international duty in June.

His club manager, Antonio Conte, last week criticised the call-up as “a mistake” but Hazard trained with the Belgian squad on Tuesday in Tubeke and afterwards Martinez told reporters he was considering fielding the 26-year-old on Thursday.

“He’s got two training sessions in his legs now and there has been no adverse reaction to the injury. We are evaluating the situation further on Wednesday and we’ll make a decision on Thursday.

“Eden says he is feeling good but we must take into account the fact he has not played for a while.

"The match against Gibraltar seems to me an ideal opportunity for him to play. But we must take it step-by-step and if he plays 90 minutes against Gibraltar, then he won’t play against Greece,” Martinez said.

Belgium host Gibraltar in Liege and then go to Athens to meet Greece.

Victory in the two games could see ensure top spot for Belgium in their group and secure a place at next year’s finals in Russia.

They lead the standings with 16 out of a possible 18 points, four ahead of second-placed Greece.

(From AFP & Reuters)

TAGS

chelseaEden HazardKylian HazardUjpestAntonio ConteFootball News

From Zee News

Borussia Dortmund bomb suspect charged with attempted murder
Football

Borussia Dortmund bomb suspect charged with attempted murde...

US Open: Karolina Pliskova wins as Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer wait on soggy day
Tennis

US Open: Karolina Pliskova wins as Rafael Nadal, Roger Fede...

David Warner, Nathan Lyon put Australia back on track against Bangladesh
cricket

David Warner, Nathan Lyon put Australia back on track again...

Shai Hope leads West Indies to stunning win over England in 2nd Test
cricket

Shai Hope leads West Indies to stunning win over England in...

Pro Kabaddi League matches in Mumbai postponed due to rain
English Premier LeagueOther Sports

Pro Kabaddi League matches in Mumbai postponed due to rain

Sourav Ganguly intervenes to restore Duleep Trophy
cricket

Sourav Ganguly intervenes to restore Duleep Trophy

Players need to get used to scheduling: Pullela Gopichand
BadmintonOther Sports

Players need to get used to scheduling: Pullela Gopichand

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino says India a &#039;football boom waiting to happen&#039;
Football

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino says India a 'football boo...

Khel Ratna Devendra Jhajharia urges state governments to do more
Other Sports

Khel Ratna Devendra Jhajharia urges state governments to do...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video