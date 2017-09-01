close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Chelsea sign Leicester's Danny Drinkwater, Torino's Davide Zappacosta

The transfer reunites Drinkwater with N'Golo Kante, with whom he formed the all-action central midfield partnership that helped Leicester to their fairytale Premier League triumph in 2016.

AFP| Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 09:39
Chelsea sign Leicester&#039;s Danny Drinkwater, Torino&#039;s Davide Zappacosta
Courtesy: Reuters

London: Premier League champions Chelsea completed a challenging transfer window on Friday by bringing in England midfielder Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City and Italy right-back Davide Zappacosta from Torino.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte saw moves for several targets fail to come off over the course of the transfer window, but has managed to boost his squad ahead of his side's Champions League campaign.

Drinkwater, 27, has signed a five-year contract in a deal reported to have cost Chelsea £35 million ($45.1 million, 37.9 million euros), which was announced two and a half hours after Thursday`s transfer deadline passed.

"I'm delighted to be a Chelsea player and can't wait to get started," Drinkwater told the Chelsea website.

"It has been a long journey to get here, but I am very happy and am looking forward to helping the club win more trophies."

The transfer reunites Drinkwater with N'Golo Kante, with whom he formed the all-action central midfield partnership that helped Leicester to their fairytale Premier League triumph in 2016.

Zappacosta, 25, has signed a four-year deal and is believed to have set Chelsea back around £23 million.

He has been capped four times by Italy and played under Conte during his time as national coach.

"Davide is a player of international calibre who Antonio Conte knows well and we have been aware of for some time," said Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo.

"We are very pleased to be able to bring him to the club and believe he will become an important member of the squad."

Tempering Chelsea`s satisfaction at the moves for Drinkwater and Zappacosta was the knowledge that several targets eluded them on deadline day.

England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rejected their approach in favour of joining Liverpool from Arsenal and Spanish striker Fernando Llorente elected to move to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur from Swansea City.

In a further twist, 23-year-old England midfielder Ross Barkley changed his mind after undergoing a medical at Chelsea and decided to stay at Everton.

"The two clubs agreed a deal of £35 million and I think personal terms were agreed," Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri told Sky Sports News.

"After the medical we heard from Paul Martin, Ross Barkley`s agent, that he had changed his mind and wanted to reconsider his position in the January window.

"He`s currently injured so technically he will be with us. He is under contract for another year. It`s a big surprise, but that`s football."

Chelsea had previously completed moves for goalkeeper Willy Caballero, defender Antonio Rudiger, midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko and Spain striker Alvaro Morata, who joined from Real Madrid in a club-record £58 million deal.

TAGS

chelseaDanny DrinkwaterAntonio ContePremier LeagueEPL

From Zee News

US Open 2017: Rafael Nadal defeats Taro Daniel in four sets to reach third round
Tennis

US Open 2017: Rafael Nadal defeats Taro Daniel in four sets...

Fans troll Shardul Thakur for wearing jersey number 10 on ODI debut
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Fans troll Shardul Thakur for wearing jersey number 10 on O...

Players need time to adjust to Virat Kohli&#039;s new ODI norms, says Manish Pandey
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Players need time to adjust to Virat Kohli's new ODI n...

You&#039;ll always remain our captain: Virat Kohli told MS Dhoni
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

You'll always remain our captain: Virat Kohli told MS...

US Open 2017: Roger Federer beats Mikhail Youzhny in five sets
Tennis

US Open 2017: Roger Federer beats Mikhail Youzhny in five s...

Cristiano Ronaldo grabs hat-trick as Portugal beat Faroes 5-1
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo grabs hat-trick as Portugal beat Faroes 5...

France thrash 10-man Dutch with Thomas Lemar double, Kylian Mbappe strike
Football

France thrash 10-man Dutch with Thomas Lemar double, Kylian...

Thomas Meunier, Romelu Lukaku hit trebles as Belgium thump Gibraltar 9-0
Football

Thomas Meunier, Romelu Lukaku hit trebles as Belgium thump...

After India debacle, Sri Lanka fail to seal automatic ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 qualification spot
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

After India debacle, Sri Lanka fail to seal automatic ICC C...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video