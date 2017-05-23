close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV

Indian Premier League 2017

» »

Chelsea's Antonio Conte wins manager of the year award from League Managers Association

Chelsea`s 93 points was the second highest total since the Premier League began in 1992 and they became the first team to register 30 victories in one season.

Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 08:46
Chelsea&#039;s Antonio Conte wins manager of the year award from League Managers Association

London: Chelsea`s Antonio Conte was named Manager of the Year at a League Managers Association awards ceremony on Monday after leading his side to the Premier League title and FA Cup final.

The 47-year-old Italian, whose team finished seven points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, will lead Chelsea out against Arsenal in the Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

Chelsea`s 93 points was the second highest total since the Premier League began in 1992 and they became the first Premier League team to register 30 victories in one season.

"I think I`ve had a lot of incredible emotions in my first season here in England. I want to say thank you to all the people who voted for me. It`s great to receive this award. I hope I deserved this," Conte said.

"It`s fantastic to read all the names that won this trophy and to stay with these managers is a great achievement for me. I hope to continue in the best way," he added after receiving the award from former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson.

Chris Hughton, 58, was named Championship (second-tier) manager of the year after guiding Brighton & Hove Albion into the Premier League as runners-up to Newcastle United.

TAGS

chelseaAntonio ContePremier LeaguefootballChelsea Champions

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Nitin Tomar costliest buy at Pro Kabaddi Season 5, Pakistani players ignored
Other Sports

Nitin Tomar costliest buy at Pro Kabaddi Season 5, Pakistan...

Juventus sign Juan Cuadrado from Chelsea after two seasons on loan
Football

Juventus sign Juan Cuadrado from Chelsea after two seasons...

Victoria Azarenka hastens to tennis court after son&#039;s birth, wants to play Wimbledon
Tennis

Victoria Azarenka hastens to tennis court after son's...

Kumar Sangakkara to retire from first-class cricket at end of county season
cricket

Kumar Sangakkara to retire from first-class cricket at end...

Pro Kabaddi League: Raider Nitin Tomar emerges costliest-ever buy, to play for Team Uttar Pradesh
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League: Raider Nitin Tomar emerges costliest-ev...

Pakistan players not allowed to participate in Pro Kabaddi League: Government
Other Sports

Pakistan players not allowed to participate in Pro Kabaddi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video