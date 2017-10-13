Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

English Premier League, 2017-18: Points table after round seven

World's most followed football league – English Premier League (EPL) – enters its eighth game-week on Saturday with Liverpool hosting Manchester United in the early kick-off.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 13, 2017, 20:41 PM IST
Comments |
English Premier League, 2017-18: Points table after round seven
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: World's most followed football league – English Premier League (EPL) – enters its eighth game-week on Saturday with Liverpool hosting Manchester United in the early kick-off.

Here's a look at the updated EPL table:

NO TEAMS PLD W D L DG PTS
1 Manchester City 7 6 1 0 22:2 19
2 Manchester United 7 6 1 0 21:2 19
3 Tottenham 7 4 2 1 14:5 14
4 Chelsea 7 4 1 2 12:6 13
5 Arsenal 7 4 1 2 11:8 13
6 Burnley 7 3 3 1 7:5 12
7 Liverpool 7 3 3 1 13:12 12
8 Watford 7 3 3 1 11:!2 12
9 Newcastle United 7 3 1 3 7:6 10
10 West Brom 7 2 3 2 6:8 9
11 Huddersfield 7 2 3 2 5:7 9
12 Southampton 7 2 2 3 5:7 8
13 Stoke City 7 2 2 3 7:11 8
14 Brighton 7 2 1 4 5:9 7
15 West Ham United 7 2 1 4 7:13 7
16 Evreton 7 2 1 4 4:12 7
17 Leicester 7 1 2 4 9:12 5
18 Swansea 7 1 2 4 3:8 5
19 Bournemouth 7 1 1 5 4:11 4
20 Crystal Palace 7 0 0 7 0:17 0

 

Tags:
epl tableEnglish Premier Leaguefootball tablepoints tableFootball News
Next
Story

EPL Round 8, Liverpool vs Manchester United: Live streaming, TV listings, time, date, venue, squads

Trending