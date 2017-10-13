English Premier League, 2017-18: Points table after round seven
World's most followed football league – English Premier League (EPL) – enters its eighth game-week on Saturday with Liverpool hosting Manchester United in the early kick-off.
Courtesy: Reuters
Here's a look at the updated EPL table:
|NO
|TEAMS
|PLD
|W
|D
|L
|DG
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|7
|6
|1
|0
|22:2
|19
|2
|Manchester United
|7
|6
|1
|0
|21:2
|19
|3
|Tottenham
|7
|4
|2
|1
|14:5
|14
|4
|Chelsea
|7
|4
|1
|2
|12:6
|13
|5
|Arsenal
|7
|4
|1
|2
|11:8
|13
|6
|Burnley
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7:5
|12
|7
|Liverpool
|7
|3
|3
|1
|13:12
|12
|8
|Watford
|7
|3
|3
|1
|11:!2
|12
|9
|Newcastle United
|7
|3
|1
|3
|7:6
|10
|10
|West Brom
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6:8
|9
|11
|Huddersfield
|7
|2
|3
|2
|5:7
|9
|12
|Southampton
|7
|2
|2
|3
|5:7
|8
|13
|Stoke City
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7:11
|8
|14
|Brighton
|7
|2
|1
|4
|5:9
|7
|15
|West Ham United
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7:13
|7
|16
|Evreton
|7
|2
|1
|4
|4:12
|7
|17
|Leicester
|7
|1
|2
|4
|9:12
|5
|18
|Swansea
|7
|1
|2
|4
|3:8
|5
|19
|Bournemouth
|7
|1
|1
|5
|4:11
|4
|20
|Crystal Palace
|7
|0
|0
|7
|0:17
|0