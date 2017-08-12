EPL 2017-18, GW1: Manchester United vs West Ham United – Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time in IST, Venue

close
The 25th edition of the English Premier League took off to a startling start as Arsenal narrowly edged past former champions Leicester City in the season-opener. And now it is time for Jose Mourinho's Manchester United to show their class as their campaign kicks off at home, against West Ham, tomorrow.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 13:09
Reuters

New Delhi: The 25th edition of the English Premier League took off to a startling start as Arsenal narrowly edged past former champions Leicester City in the season-opener. And now it is time for Jose Mourinho's Manchester United to show their class as their campaign kicks off at home, against West Ham, tomorrow.

What would be interesting to see is whether Mourinho will give the green signal to his new signings Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic. Lukaku has already made his debut for the Red Devils. He had even scored in the club's defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup. The first match on Sunday is however between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park.

 

English Premier League matches for Sunday:

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, St. James Park at 6:00 pm IST

Manchester United vs West Ham United, Old Trafford at 8:30 pm IST

 

Which are the English Premier League matches that will be telecast on TV?

Both the English Premier League matches that will be telecast on TV, tomorrow.

 

Which are the channels that will do a live telecast of the English Premier League matches?

The English Premier League matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Select HD 1

 

Where can one watch the Live Streaming of the English Premier League Matches?

One can watch the Live Streaming of English Premier League matches on Hotstar.   

