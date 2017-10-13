EPL Round 8, Liverpool vs Manchester United: Live streaming, TV listings, time, date, venue, squads

New Delhi: The eighth round of English Premier League (EPL) 2017-18 will begin with a blockbuster clash between the two most successful clubs – Manchester United and Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho's Red Devils are second behind Manchester neighbors City, while the Reds are seventh. These two teams have played each other 50 times in the Premier League, with United winning 27 times as compared to Reds' 13.

Last season, they played out a 0-0 and 1-1 draws at the Anfield and Old Trafford respectively.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Date: 14th October, 2017

Time: 5 pm IST

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

TV Listing: Star sports network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Head to head: United 87, Liverpool 75; draws 64

Likely XIs:

Liverpool: Simon Mignolet; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Alberto Moreno; Emre Can, Jordan Henderson, Philippe Coutinho; Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino

Manchester United: David de Gea; Antonio Valencia, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling; Daley Blind, Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku

Injury list:

Liverpool: Adam Bogdan, Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane

Manchester United: Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Marcos Rojo

Match officials: Martin Atkinson, to be assisted by Lee Betts and Stephen Child. Jon Moss is the fourth official.