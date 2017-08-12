close
I don't decide Philippe Coutinho's Liverpool future: Jurgen Klopp

Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 21:42
London: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Saturday he has no control over whether Philippe Coutinho will stay at the club or move to Barcelona.

Coutinho emailed a transfer request to the club on Friday after Liverpool's owners, Fenway Sports Group, issued a strongly worded statement saying the midfielder would not be sold in the transfer window.

Barcelona have had two bids rejected by Liverpool for Coutinho, who is keen to move to Spain, according to British media reports.

Coutinho missed Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Watford on Saturday.

Asked about the Brazilian's situation, Klopp said: "As a manager of a football club, I have bosses that decide, for example, just in general, if we sell a player or we don't sell him. Then I have to accept it.

"If they don't sell him, then I am not involved any more. I`m responsible for all of our players, not just one or two or three, but all of them.

"I can`t say anything about it, the only thing is I work with the players I have. That's what I'm always doing."

The German said he did not think Coutinho's transfer request changes his situation.

"I don't think (it changes anything). It was pretty clear what the club said about it. That's all," he said.

"You have to ask the club. I don`t make the decision. I didn't see the club insiders today. You have to ask them."

Asked if Coutinho had let down his team mates with his request, Klopp said: "I am not part of the discussion with the group."

Klopp has already said that Coutinho will not be fit for Liverpool`s Champions League qualifier in Hoffenheim on Tuesday.  

