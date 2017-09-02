Leicester City sign Adrien Silva after transfer deadline, awaits international clearance

New Delhi: In a development which will leave football pundits running for answers, English Premier League club Leicester Ciy have claimed that they have signed Portugal midfielder Adrien Silva from Sporting Lisbon, hours after the closer of the transfer window on Friday.

The 2015-16 English champions have reportedly requested an extended deadline, before today early morning's 3:30 deadline. The Foxes are confident that they have done no wrong in signing the 28-year-old, but they would still need to wait for international clearance.

#lcfc confirm terms have been agreed for the transfer of Adrien Silva, subject to international clearance https://t.co/nEKAm2EMXW pic.twitter.com/vkrm4yId7F — Leicester City (@LCFC) September 1, 2017

"Leicester City can confirm that terms have been agreed with Sporting. The transfer remains subject to international clearance approval," a club spokesman said today.

France-born midfielder has been signed in a club-record £22m deal. He is a product of Sporting's academy in Portugal. He has has loan spells at Maccabi Haifa and Academica.

He has so far played 20 times for the Portugal national team.

It's worth noting that Leicester lost mercurial Danny Drinkwater to Chelsea on dedaline day, and the arrival of Silva would at least assuage the absence of an influential mid-fielder.

He is the seventh signing for Leicester after Vicente Iborra Sevilla, Harry Maguire and Eldin Jakupovic from Hull City, George Thomas from Coventry City, Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City and Aleksander Dragovic from Bayer Leverkusen (on loan).