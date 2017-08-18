close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Liverpool reject Barcelona's third bid to lure away Philippe Coutinho from Anfield

Barcelona are in a desperate hunt find a worthy replacement for Neymar, who left Camp Nou last month for French club Paris Saint-Germain in a world record transfer fee.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 23:23
Liverpool reject Barcelona&#039;s third bid to lure away Philippe Coutinho from Anfield
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Barcelona's desperation to sign Philippe Coutinho has reached a point of no return, but Liverpool are ready yet to give up on their prized player.

On Friday, according to reports in British media, the Anfield outfit has rejected a third bid of €125m (£114m) from Spanish giants for the Brazilian player.

Strangely enough, the latest rejection comes a day after Pep Segura, Barcelona’s manager of sport for football, claimed that deals for Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele ‘are very close.’

Barcelona are in a desperate hunt find a worthy replacement for Neymar, who left Camp Nou last month for French club Paris Saint-Germain in a world record transfer fee.

And many, including fans, believe that 25-year old former Inter Milan player can take Neymar's place.

Meanwhile, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp didn't utilise Coutinho's services in their season opener, citing a back injury. The Brazilian is also expected to miss their next match against Crystal Palace.

TAGS

BarcelonaPhilippe CoutinhoLiverpoolNeymarFootball News

From Zee News

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte refuses to make peace with Diego Costa
English Premier LeagueFootball

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte refuses to make peace with Diego...

Tottenham sign Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez for club record 46m euros
English Premier LeagueFootball

Tottenham sign Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez for club...

BAN vs AUS: Aussies land in Dhaka under blanket police protection
cricket

BAN vs AUS: Aussies land in Dhaka under blanket police prot...

I-League: AIFF rejects bids of three clubs, asks apply again
Football

I-League: AIFF rejects bids of three clubs, asks apply agai...

In a first, FIFA appoints female referees for 2017 U-17 World Cup
Football

In a first, FIFA appoints female referees for 2017 U-17 Wor...

Barcelona terrorist attacks mar La Liga`s return
Football

Barcelona terrorist attacks mar La Liga`s return

Tennis

Former champion Samantha Stosur out of US Open with hand in...

Barcelona will `stand up` to terror: Pep Guardiola
English Premier LeagueFootball

Barcelona will `stand up` to terror: Pep Guardiola

With KL Rahul at No 4, Manish Pandey ready to wait for his chance
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

With KL Rahul at No 4, Manish Pandey ready to wait for his...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video