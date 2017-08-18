Liverpool reject Barcelona's third bid to lure away Philippe Coutinho from Anfield

New Delhi: Barcelona's desperation to sign Philippe Coutinho has reached a point of no return, but Liverpool are ready yet to give up on their prized player.

On Friday, according to reports in British media, the Anfield outfit has rejected a third bid of €125m (£114m) from Spanish giants for the Brazilian player.

Strangely enough, the latest rejection comes a day after Pep Segura, Barcelona’s manager of sport for football, claimed that deals for Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele ‘are very close.’

Barcelona are in a desperate hunt find a worthy replacement for Neymar, who left Camp Nou last month for French club Paris Saint-Germain in a world record transfer fee.

And many, including fans, believe that 25-year old former Inter Milan player can take Neymar's place.

Meanwhile, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp didn't utilise Coutinho's services in their season opener, citing a back injury. The Brazilian is also expected to miss their next match against Crystal Palace.