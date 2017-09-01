close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho completes move to Crystal Palace

The 27-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Palace, helping the south London club avoid relegation, after falling out of favour with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

AFP| Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 12:22
Liverpool&#039;s Mamadou Sakho completes move to Crystal Palace
Courtesy: Reuters

London: France international centre-back Mamadou Sakho has joined Crystal Palace from Liverpool on a permanent basis, his new club announced on Friday.

The 27-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Palace, helping the south London club avoid relegation, after falling out of favour with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

He has signed a four-year contract and is reported to have cost Palace £26 million ($33.6 million, 28.2 million euros).

"I am really happy to be here because I have some friends here," Sakho said in comments published on the Palace website.

"I loved the challenge last year; it was difficult but beautiful and it`s why this summer I thought that Palace was the best choice.

"I am really excited about playing for the Palace fans again, but in football the past is the past and you need to think about today and tomorrow.

"Last year we did a good job and we need to prove that again and have a good objective. If we put all of our power together, we will have a great season."

Sakho joined Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain in September 2013 and became a central figure in the team that narrowly missed out on the Premier League title under Brendan Rodgers in 2013-14.

But he was unable to hold down a first-team place the following season and then fell foul of Klopp due to disciplinary issues after the German`s arrival in October 2015.

He joined Palace on loan in January this year and impressed in his first four months before succumbing to a knee injury that ended his campaign.

Sakho tested positive for a fat-burning drug in April 2016 and missed Euro 2016, but UEFA subsequently revealed the substance he had taken was not on their list of prohibited substances.

He has not played for France since and with the World Cup in Russia coming up at the end of the season, he will hope his return to Palace helps him force his way back into the plans of national coach Didier Deschamps.

Palace have made a poor start to life under new manager Frank de Boer, losing their first three league games.

TAGS

LiverpoolMamadou SakhoCrystal PalaceFootball NewsEPLPremier LeagueEPL news

From Zee News

Watch: Matthew Hayden talks about best times with &#039;child-like&#039; MS Dhoni
cricket

Watch: Matthew Hayden talks about best times with 'chi...

Cricket is equivalent to gambling, says former Sri Lankan captain Arjuna Ranatunga
cricket

Cricket is equivalent to gambling, says former Sri Lankan c...

Ravichandran Ashwin likely to miss Australia series due to County commitments
cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin likely to miss Australia series due to...

Improved second half gives Brazil 2-0 win over Ecuador
Football

Improved second half gives Brazil 2-0 win over Ecuador

US Open 2017: Rafael Nadal defeats Taro Daniel in four sets to reach third round
Tennis

US Open 2017: Rafael Nadal defeats Taro Daniel in four sets...

Fans troll Shardul Thakur for wearing jersey number 10 on ODI debut
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Fans troll Shardul Thakur for wearing jersey number 10 on O...

Players need time to adjust to Virat Kohli&#039;s new ODI norms, says Manish Pandey
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Players need time to adjust to Virat Kohli's new ODI n...

You&#039;ll always remain our captain: Virat Kohli told MS Dhoni
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

You'll always remain our captain: Virat Kohli told MS...

Chelsea sign Leicester&#039;s Danny Drinkwater, Torino&#039;s Davide Zappacosta
English Premier LeagueFootball

Chelsea sign Leicester's Danny Drinkwater, Torino...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video