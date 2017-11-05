Man City vs Arsenal, Chelsea vs Man United: Live Streaming, TV Listings, Likely XIs, Date, Time in IST
When and where to watch blockbuster City vs Arsenal, Chelsea vs United?
New Delhi: Chelsea and Manchester United go head-to-head in a match neither club dare lose as Manchester City entertain Arsenal eyeing a chance to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League.
Here is everything you need to know about the matches:
Manchester City vs Arsenal
Date: November 5 (Sunday)
Time: 7:45 PM IST
Place: Eithad Stadium (City of Manchester Stadium), Manchester
TV Listings: Star Sports Select 1/HD
Live Streaming: Hotstar
Likely XIs
Manchester City: (4-1-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Delph; Fernandinho; Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane; Jesus
Arsenal (3-4-2-1): Cech; Monreal, Mertesacker, Koscielny; Kolasinac, Xhaka, Ramsey, Bellerin; Sanchez, Ozil; Lacazette
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Date: November 5 (Sunday)
Time: 10:00 PM IST
Place: Stamford Bridge, London
TV Listings: Star Sports Select 1/HD
Live Streaming: Hostar
Likely XIs
Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Courtois; Cahill, Luiz, Rudiger; Bakayako, Alonso, Kante, Azpilicueta; Hazard, Pedro; Morata
Manchester United (3-4-2-1): De Gea; Jones, Smalling, Bailly; Young, Matic, Herrera, Valencia; Mkhitaryan; Rashford, Lukaku