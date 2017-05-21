close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV

Indian Premier League 2017

» »

Manchester United and Manchester City to battle for Barcelona's Neymar

Neymar`s father wants him to leave Barcelona and sees the English Premier League as his ideal destination.

IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 - 16:34
Manchester United and Manchester City to battle for Barcelona&#039;s Neymar

New Delhi: English Premier League clubs Manchester United and Manchester City are in the race to sign Brazilian superstar and FC Barcelona forward Neymar.

According to the Express.co.uk report, either United or City would have to part with a world record fee of around £100m ($13.03 million) to do a deal.

Neymar`s father wants him to leave Barcelona and sees the English Premier League as his ideal destination.

Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho is said to be a long-term admirer of Neymar and now faces competition from rivals Manchester City for the wiry magician`s signature.

Neymar had previously expressed his desire to play under Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, who was also in charge of Barcelona.

"Guardiola is a guy that I really admire and who I would love to work with," Neymar, who still has four years left to run on his contract, said last year.

Neymar has so far netted 104 goals in 184 appearances for Barcelona since his arrival from Santos in 2013.

TAGS

NeymarBarcelonaManchester CityManchester UnitedEPL

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

IPL 2017 Final: Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant – Players to watch out for!
IPLcricket

IPL 2017 Final: Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant –...

LIVE Sunday Football: Premier League, La Liga and Federation Cup scores and updates
Football

LIVE Sunday Football: Premier League, La Liga and Federatio...

RPS coach Stephen Fleming defends under-fire MS Dhoni, hails him as &#039;one of the most successful players&#039; in IPL history
IPLcricket

RPS coach Stephen Fleming defends under-fire MS Dhoni, hail...

WATCH: Here&#039;s what Mumbai Indians&#039; skipper Rohit Sharma has to say ahead of IPL 2017 final against Rising Pune Supergiant
IPLcricket

WATCH: Here's what Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit...

Chelsea&#039;s N&#039;Golo Kante named Premier League&#039;s Player of the Year
English Premier LeagueFootball

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante named Premier League'...

Did Indian U-17 team actually defeat Italy&#039;s U-17 squad? Here&#039;s the truth...
IPLcricket

Did Indian U-17 team actually defeat Italy's U-17 squa...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video