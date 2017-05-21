Manchester United and Manchester City to battle for Barcelona's Neymar

New Delhi: English Premier League clubs Manchester United and Manchester City are in the race to sign Brazilian superstar and FC Barcelona forward Neymar.

According to the Express.co.uk report, either United or City would have to part with a world record fee of around £100m ($13.03 million) to do a deal.

Neymar`s father wants him to leave Barcelona and sees the English Premier League as his ideal destination.

Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho is said to be a long-term admirer of Neymar and now faces competition from rivals Manchester City for the wiry magician`s signature.

Neymar had previously expressed his desire to play under Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, who was also in charge of Barcelona.

"Guardiola is a guy that I really admire and who I would love to work with," Neymar, who still has four years left to run on his contract, said last year.

Neymar has so far netted 104 goals in 184 appearances for Barcelona since his arrival from Santos in 2013.