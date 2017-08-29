Mesut Ozil says 'I'm sorry' after Liverpool thrash Arsenal 4-0

New Delhi: Mesut Ozil has made a public apology to Arsenal fans following the Gunners' shocking 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

Arsene Wenger's team was thrashed at Anfield, with goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge.

Arsenal's performance was an embarrassment, both collectively and individually.

Ozil, who was in the starting XI, failed to perform and insisted that he shared the frustration of the supporters.

"Blame us, shout at us, criticize us, but I’m also very disappointed about today's game," he wrote on Instagram.

"We wanted to achieve a positive result before the international break but we were simply not good enough during the 90 minutes and Liverpool deserved the win without a doubt."

"Usually I’m too angry to post on social media after such frustrating days like today, but I don’t want to let this match go uncommented before traveling to the DFB Team."

Ozil then went on to apologise by saying, "Nevertheless… Gunners, I’m sorry – especially for the fans who travelled all the way up to Liverpool to see us fighting. But we will try everything to improve in the next game and bounce back from the disappointment we are all feeling at the moment."

Even Arsenal legend Thierry Henry criticised the team's dismal performance saying, "It was unwatchable, at one point I wanted to leave. I don’t relate to the team and I don’t think a lot of the fans do. That is a problem. The word I have used for a long time is comfort. Everything is comfortable at Arsenal. Everyone can stay, you don’t try to find out the player you can be, it’s ok to play well, and if you’re not playing well there’s not the pressure you should have at a big club."