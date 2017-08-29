close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Mesut Ozil says 'I'm sorry' after Liverpool thrash Arsenal 4-0

Arsene Wenger's team was thrashed at Anfield, with goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 16:01
Mesut Ozil says &#039;I&#039;m sorry&#039; after Liverpool thrash Arsenal 4-0
Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Mesut Ozil has made a public apology to Arsenal fans following the Gunners' shocking 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

Arsene Wenger's team was thrashed at Anfield, with goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge.

Arsenal's performance was an embarrassment, both collectively and individually.

Ozil, who was in the starting XI, failed to perform and insisted that he shared the frustration of the supporters.

"Blame us, shout at us, criticize us, but I’m also very disappointed about today's game," he wrote on Instagram.

"We wanted to achieve a positive result before the international break but we were simply not good enough during the 90 minutes and Liverpool deserved the win without a doubt."

"Usually I’m too angry to post on social media after such frustrating days like today, but I don’t want to let this match go uncommented before traveling to the DFB Team."

Ozil then went on to apologise by saying, "Nevertheless… Gunners, I’m sorry – especially for the fans who travelled all the way up to Liverpool to see us fighting. But we will try everything to improve in the next game and bounce back from the disappointment we are all feeling at the moment."

Even Arsenal legend Thierry Henry criticised the team's dismal performance saying, "It was unwatchable, at one point I wanted to leave. I don’t relate to the team and I don’t think a lot of the fans do. That is a problem. The word I have used for a long time is comfort. Everything is comfortable at Arsenal. Everyone can stay, you don’t try to find out the player you can be, it’s ok to play well, and if you’re not playing well there’s not the pressure you should have at a big club."

TAGS

Mesut OzilArsenal vs LiverpoolPremier LeagueEPLArsene WengerFootball NewsPremier League news

From Zee News

MS Dhoni&#039;s improved performances give fans opportunity to hit out at MSK Prasad yet again
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

MS Dhoni's improved performances give fans opportunity...

Glad I changed the medal colour to silver: PV Sindhu
Badminton

Glad I changed the medal colour to silver: PV Sindhu

Bharat Arun echoes Virat Kohli&#039;s views on giving opportunities to young players
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Bharat Arun echoes Virat Kohli's views on giving oppor...

Sachin Tendulkar posts special tweet, dedicates National Sports Day to &#039;sportswomen&#039;
cricketOther Sports

Sachin Tendulkar posts special tweet, dedicates National Sp...

Liverpool agree club record £48 million deal for Naby Keita, transfer to be completed next summer
Football

Liverpool agree club record £48 million deal for Naby Keita...

Fought hard against Nozomi Okuhara but it was just not my day: PV Sindhu
Badminton

Fought hard against Nozomi Okuhara but it was just not my d...

Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s Cape Town Knight Riders pick Dale Steyn for T20 Global League
cricket

Shah Rukh Khan's Cape Town Knight Riders pick Dale Ste...

Former coach undermines chief selector MSK Prasad&#039;s authority over MS Dhoni&#039;s future
cricket

Former coach undermines chief selector MSK Prasad's au...

Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh will add more teeth to Indian middle-order: Virender Sehwag
cricket

Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh will add more teeth to Indian mi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video