Paul Pogba wins UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 09:42
Paul Pogba wins UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been named the Europa League Player of the Season for 2016-17.

Pogba was part of the United side that won the Europa League for the first time in the club's history with a 2-0 win over Ajax in May.

United colleagues Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also shortlisted for the award but the 24-year-old came out on top.

Pogba was selected as the prize winner by a panel of 48 coaches of the clubs that participated in the Europa League group stage last season and 55 journalists. 

The France international, who scored three goals and started each of United's 15 games in the competition, said: "Thank you.

"I'm really honoured to be the first to win the best player for the UEFA Europa League. Hopefully this season will be as good as last season - let's see!"

Despite finishing sixth in the Premier League table last season, United booked a spot in the Champions League by emerging victorious in the Europa League. Jose Mourinho’s men drew alongside Benfica, Basel and CSKA Moscow.

Paul Pogba

