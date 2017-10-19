Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
PKL 2017: Bengaluru, Patna play out thrilling 29-29 draw

Bengaluru Bulls ended their Pro Kabaddi season 5 with 57 points from 22 matches and finished fourth in Zone B.

IANS| Last Updated: Oct 19, 2017, 00:09 AM IST
Pune: Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates played out a hard-fought 29-29 draw in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, here on Wednesday.

Monu Goyat scored 11 points for Patna Pirates whereas Rohit Kumar scored nine points for Bengaluru Bulls.

It was an evenly contested affair with neither team refusing to give an inch.

Patna would be disappointed as Pardeep Narwal's quiet second half performance was one of the reason why they couldn't emerge victorious.

Patna Pirates, who have already qualified for the super play-offs, have 71 points after 22 league matches and finished second in Zone B.

