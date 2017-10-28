Pro Kabaddi League 2017 final, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates: Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time, Venue

New Delhi: Debutant Gujarat FortuneGiants will hope to cap a memorable run in the Pro Kabaddi League Season Five with a triumph when it takes on two-time defending champion Patna Pirates in the final today.

The Gujarat franchise outclassed Bengal Warriors 42-17 in Qualifier 1 to book a spot in the final while the Pirates rode on Pardeep Narwal's brilliance to fight its way into the summit clash.

Narwal starred in the team's 47-44 win over Bengal Warriors in Qualifier 2. He has been in tremendous form for the Pirates and would definitely hold the key in the final.

The Fortunegiants have a huge task at hand if they have to prevent their formidable rivals from making it three-in-a-row.

Here's everything you need to know:

Date: October 28 (Saturday)

Time: 8 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

TV Listings: Star Sports Network in three languages – Star Sports 2/HD (ENG), Star Sports 1/HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil. And there is also the free-to-air (FTA), Star Sports First.

Live streaming: Hotstar

Squads:

Patna Pirates: Defenders – Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Jaideep, Manish Kumar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh; Raiders – Vijay, Monu Goyat, Pardeep Narwal, Md. Zakir Hossain, Vikas Jaglan, Vinod Kumar, Vishnu Uthaman, Jawahar; All Rounders – Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar

Gujarat FortuneGiants: Defenders – Abozar Mighani, C Kalai Arasan, Fazel Atrachali, Vikas Kale, Manoj Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar; Raiders – Sukesh Hegde (c), Mahendra Rajput, Sachin, Amit Rathi, Dange Sultan, Pawan Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Chandran Ranjit; All Rounders – Seong Ryeol Kim, Mahipal Narwal, Rohit Gulia.