close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Pro Kabaddi League matches in Mumbai postponed due to rain

The Mumbai leg of the tournament has so far received tremendous support from Kabaddi fans who have thronged the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium here to catch their kabaddi heroes in action.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 00:03
Pro Kabaddi League matches in Mumbai postponed due to rain
Courtesy: IANS

Mumbai: The incessant rain in Mumbai forced the organisers of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) to postpone the matches scheduled for Tuesday.

"The match-ups between host U Mumba and Gujarat Fortune Giants and Bengaluru Bulls and U.P. Yoddha will now be rescheduled to a later date, as the teams were unable to reach the stadium on time," the organisers said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The decision has been made in consultation with the franchises, Marshal Sports, Star India, AKFI and other key stakeholders," it added.

The Mumbai leg of the tournament has so far received tremendous support from Kabaddi fans who have thronged the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium here to catch their kabaddi heroes in action.

Torrential rain accompanied by strong winds pummelled Mumbai today, disrupting rail, road and air services, uprooting trees, swamping homes, and bringing the megapolis to its knees.

People's woes were compounded by the high tide that prevented natural drainage of water into the sea.

Thousands of vehicles were stranded on arterial roads in Lower Parel, Dadar, Kurla, Andheri, Khar West, Ghatkopar, Sion and Hindmata areas that were under knee to waist deep water for several hours, many having broken down.

(With Agency inputs)

TAGS

Pro Kabaddi LeaguePKLMumbai rainsports news

From Zee News

Chelsea sign Eden Hazard`s younger brother Kylian Hungarian club Ujpest
English Premier LeagueFootball

Chelsea sign Eden Hazard`s younger brother Kylian Hungarian...

Borussia Dortmund bomb suspect charged with attempted murder
Football

Borussia Dortmund bomb suspect charged with attempted murde...

US Open: Karolina Pliskova wins as Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer wait on soggy day
Tennis

US Open: Karolina Pliskova wins as Rafael Nadal, Roger Fede...

David Warner, Nathan Lyon put Australia back on track against Bangladesh
cricket

David Warner, Nathan Lyon put Australia back on track again...

Shai Hope leads West Indies to stunning win over England in 2nd Test
cricket

Shai Hope leads West Indies to stunning win over England in...

Sourav Ganguly intervenes to restore Duleep Trophy
cricket

Sourav Ganguly intervenes to restore Duleep Trophy

Players need to get used to scheduling: Pullela Gopichand
BadmintonOther Sports

Players need to get used to scheduling: Pullela Gopichand

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino says India a &#039;football boom waiting to happen&#039;
Football

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino says India a 'football boo...

Khel Ratna Devendra Jhajharia urges state governments to do more
Other Sports

Khel Ratna Devendra Jhajharia urges state governments to do...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video